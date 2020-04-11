All apartments in Providence Village
Last updated April 11 2020 at 10:23 AM

10312 Franklin Drive

10312 Franklin Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10312 Franklin Drive, Providence Village, TX 76227
Providence

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
clubhouse
game room
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
game room
parking
pool
garage
A Gorgeous home-4 spacious bedrooms plus HUGE GAME ROOM, 2.5 baths-2 car garage in excellent community of Providence Village.Master suite downstairs, garden tub & separate shower, large closet.Large, open kitchen.HUGE GAME ROOM upstairs along with 3 bedrooms. All bedrooms have large closets. Relaxing covered porch in the front. Providence has CLUBHOUSE, POOL, WATER SLIDES, STOCKED PONDS FOR FISHING AND WALKING TRAILS.
Pool and clubhouse at walking distance from hm. NEW Flooring in the home and carpet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10312 Franklin Drive have any available units?
10312 Franklin Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Providence Village, TX.
What amenities does 10312 Franklin Drive have?
Some of 10312 Franklin Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10312 Franklin Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10312 Franklin Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10312 Franklin Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10312 Franklin Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Providence Village.
Does 10312 Franklin Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10312 Franklin Drive offers parking.
Does 10312 Franklin Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10312 Franklin Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10312 Franklin Drive have a pool?
Yes, 10312 Franklin Drive has a pool.
Does 10312 Franklin Drive have accessible units?
No, 10312 Franklin Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10312 Franklin Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10312 Franklin Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 10312 Franklin Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 10312 Franklin Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

