10312 Franklin Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool clubhouse game room

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse game room parking pool garage

A Gorgeous home-4 spacious bedrooms plus HUGE GAME ROOM, 2.5 baths-2 car garage in excellent community of Providence Village.Master suite downstairs, garden tub & separate shower, large closet.Large, open kitchen.HUGE GAME ROOM upstairs along with 3 bedrooms. All bedrooms have large closets. Relaxing covered porch in the front. Providence has CLUBHOUSE, POOL, WATER SLIDES, STOCKED PONDS FOR FISHING AND WALKING TRAILS.

Pool and clubhouse at walking distance from hm. NEW Flooring in the home and carpet.