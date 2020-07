Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful Cape Cod Style, two story, three bedroom, two and one half bath, two car rear entry garage, in the wonderful subdivision of Providence. Interior is open and light with, Loft, wrap-around fireplace, breakfast bar and appliances, including side-by-side refrigerator with icemaker. Exterior boasts a covered porch, open patio and second floor balcony. Pictures may not be the most current due to tenant occupancy.