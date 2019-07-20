10044 Cedar Lake Drive, Providence Village, TX 76227 Providence
Amenities
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
game room
Spacious 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home with awesome Lake view from the game room and master bedroom. Main Living room has see-through fireplace to the dining area. Granite counters in kitchen. Master bedroom has jetted tub and is located on first floor for privacy. This home also has a sunroom and walk in closets throughout..
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
