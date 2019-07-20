All apartments in Providence Village
Last updated July 20 2019 at 6:46 AM

10044 Cedar Lake Drive

10044 Cedar Lake Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10044 Cedar Lake Drive, Providence Village, TX 76227
Providence

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Spacious 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home with awesome Lake view from the game room and master bedroom. Main Living room has see-through fireplace to the dining area. Granite counters in kitchen. Master bedroom has jetted tub and is located on first floor for privacy. This home also has a sunroom and walk in closets throughout..

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10044 Cedar Lake Drive have any available units?
10044 Cedar Lake Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Providence Village, TX.
What amenities does 10044 Cedar Lake Drive have?
Some of 10044 Cedar Lake Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10044 Cedar Lake Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10044 Cedar Lake Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10044 Cedar Lake Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10044 Cedar Lake Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Providence Village.
Does 10044 Cedar Lake Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10044 Cedar Lake Drive offers parking.
Does 10044 Cedar Lake Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10044 Cedar Lake Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10044 Cedar Lake Drive have a pool?
No, 10044 Cedar Lake Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10044 Cedar Lake Drive have accessible units?
No, 10044 Cedar Lake Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10044 Cedar Lake Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10044 Cedar Lake Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 10044 Cedar Lake Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 10044 Cedar Lake Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

