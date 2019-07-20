10044 Cedar Lake Drive

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage walk in closets fireplace game room

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave walk in closets Property Amenities game room parking garage

Spacious 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home with awesome Lake view from the game room and master bedroom. Main Living room has see-through fireplace to the dining area. Granite counters in kitchen. Master bedroom has jetted tub and is located on first floor for privacy. This home also has a sunroom and walk in closets throughout..