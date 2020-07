Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

What a nice house in Providence Village which is full of amenities like community pools, lake, ponds, playgrounds, water slides, etc!! 4 Bedroom 2 Full Bath plus Powder Room. Two spacious living rooms downstairs. Granite counter-tops, fireplace, upgraded lights-fans with fireplace, a lot of kitchen cabinetry. Big backyard backing greenbelt and big covered patio, perfect for enjoying a great evening with family and friends. Huge balcony on second level. Do not miss it. Pet restrictions.