dishwasher garage 24hr gym pool basketball court tennis court

Beautiful 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths home in the resort-style town of Providence Village. Newly installed vinyl plank at living area and master bedroom. New carpet installed at the entire second floor. Big backyard. Lots of amenities including two neighborhood resort-like pools, 24-hour fitness center, tennis and basketball courts, multiple parks and ponds for fishing. Come enjoy all the benefits of a wonderful neighborhood!