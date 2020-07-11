/
apartments with washer dryer
23 Apartments for rent in Princeton, TX with washer-dryer
1 of 21
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
1000 Cedar Hollow Drive
1000 Cedar Hollow Drive, Princeton, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
1891 sqft
Beautiful corner lot 1 story home for lease across the street from the community pool. Great split bedroom floor plan with over sized Master Bedroom featuring sitting area and a large closet.
1 of 6
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
509 E Willow Ln
509 East Willow Lane, Princeton, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,449
1184 sqft
A Spacious House for your Family Newly Remodeled Homed, with Fresh New Paint inside. Provided with daily use APPLIANCES, Vinyl floors available in all 3 Bedrooms. Nice home sitting on nearly a quarter acre with large trees and no HOA.
1 of 12
Last updated January 1 at 12:51pm
1 Unit Available
2136 Meadow Park Drive
2136 Meadow Park Drive, Princeton, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,495
1589 sqft
MUST SEE!!! Open Floor plan with Granite in Kitchen. large Master bedroom and master bath with dual sink, stand alone shower, garden tub, and walk-in closet.
1 of 10
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
2119 Shady Glen Trail
2119 Shady Glen Trail, Princeton, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
1705 sqft
Nice one story in quiet neighborhood The popular Abbey Crossing! Stone and brick elevation. Front entry with 2 car garage. open kitchen with granite counter tops with lots of cabinets and a pantry.
Results within 5 miles of Princeton
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 11 at 12:32am
7 Units Available
Davis at the Square
260 East Davis Street, McKinney, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,225
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1114 sqft
Davis at the Square is professionally managed by Lincoln Property Company, we are conveniently located in the heart of Historic Downtown McKinney. You will love calling our brand-new luxury, unparalleled community home.
1 of 25
Last updated March 23 at 06:37pm
1 Unit Available
702 Rustic Meadows Trail
702 Rustic Meadows Trl, Collin County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2143 sqft
Open concept includes large living space and kitchen upgraded with granite counter top and breakfast bar. Stainless steel appliances. Split floorplan with Master on main floor and Secondary bedrooms upstairs.
Results within 10 miles of Princeton
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
27 Units Available
The Cortona
325 Murray Farm Dr, Fairview, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,032
916 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
1176 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Thoughtfully designed homes with vaulted ceilings and gourmet kitchens. Pet-friendly. Tenants have access to a resort-style pool and barbecue area. Near the shopping, dining and entertainment at Fairview Town Center. Close to US 75.
Verified
1 of 98
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
13 Units Available
Woodbridge Villas
7920 Country Club Dr, Sachse, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,161
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,353
977 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,726
1193 sqft
Discover Woodbridge Villas, the best kept secret in luxury apartments in Sachse, TX and newest addition to the Dayrise Residential family.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
$
57 Units Available
Seventy8 & Westgate
960 Westgate Way, Wylie, TX
Studio
$1,090
595 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,090
879 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
1124 sqft
Style, substance, and comfortability are the pillars of quality living at Seventy8 and Westgate. Our extraordinary Wylie apartments are located at the intersection of Interstate 78 and S.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
42 Units Available
Eldorado
Orion McKinney
2580 Collin McKinney Pkwy, McKinney, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$974
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,364
1181 sqft
Located on 30-plus acres of land, close to both Highway 75 and the Sam Rayburn Tollway. Apartments are equipped with fireplaces, granite countertops and walk-in closets. On-site amenities include gym, clubhouse, internet cafe and pool.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
14 Units Available
1701 at Eldorado
1701 Park Central, McKinney, TX
1 Bedroom
$980
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1215 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,410
1370 sqft
This pet-friendly property offers a yoga room, sauna, pool, and 24-hour gym. Units feature fireplaces, garden tubs, balconies, and a pool view. Less than one mile from the shopping and dining of McKinney Marketplace.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
$
20 Units Available
McKinney Village at the Medical District
201 McKinney St, McKinney, TX
Studio
$1,180
588 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,145
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
1252 sqft
Close to I-75, Sam Rayburn Toll Road, and McKinney Medical Center. On-site amenities include an off-leash dog park, community garden, and rose garden. Well-appointed community and apartments featuring a 24-hour club lounge.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
21 Units Available
Cypress
4690 W Eldorado Pkwy, McKinney, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,006
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,321
1153 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,585
1292 sqft
This amenity-packed community features a ballpark, jacuzzi and media center. Units come with walk-in closets, designer appliances, and full-size washers and dryers. Situated away from the main road, but Eldorado Parkway is just moments away.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
19 Units Available
Colonial Grand at Fairview
344 Murray Farm Rd, Fairview, TX
1 Bedroom
$998
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,338
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,738
1330 sqft
On-site amenities include a social room with shuffleboard and a resort-style pool with grilling area. Apartments have alarm systems and large utility rooms. Located between Indian Springs Road and Murray Farm Road.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 11 at 12:15am
$
7 Units Available
ReNew McKinney
600 S Graves St, McKinney, TX
1 Bedroom
$965
615 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
1007 sqft
ReNew McKinney is ideally located in the West end of McKinney, TX, in close proximity to a variety of shops, restaurants, and entertainment.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
23 Units Available
Westcreek Apartments
2301 W White Ave, McKinney, TX
1 Bedroom
$950
629 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
884 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1098 sqft
Contemporary homes with premium cabinetry and wood vinyl flooring. Community includes a resort-style pool, playground, and dog park. Easy access to US 75. Close to Mary Will Craig Park.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
8 Units Available
River Oaks Apartments
2000 Country Club Rd, Wylie, TX
1 Bedroom
$975
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
967 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,520
1185 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at River Oaks Apartments in Wylie. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
18 Units Available
Ashton Oaks
2003 Skyline Dr, McKinney, TX
1 Bedroom
$923
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,152
953 sqft
Welcome to Ashton Oaks, a residential community featuring one and two bedroom apartments in McKinney, TX.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
41 Units Available
Greens of Mckinney
Magnolia Ranch
3191 Medical Center Dr, McKinney, TX
1 Bedroom
$935
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
1043 sqft
Magnolia Ranch Apartments in McKinney, Texas offer the best in Texas living with grilling stations outdoors, a pool, walking trails and green landscaping. Interiors feature glass-tile backsplashes, modern appliances and updated flooring.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
19 Units Available
Sorrel Fairview Apartments
351 Sugarloaf Trail, Fairview, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,024
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1220 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,743
1477 sqft
Near Route 75. Modern community with granite countertops, dark cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. 24-hour emergency maintenance, attached garages, and private balconies or a patio.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
$
9 Units Available
Kinwood
3300 N McDonald St, McKinney, TX
1 Bedroom
$940
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,089
893 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,260
1063 sqft
Discover your new home at Kinwood Apartments! Conveniently located in McKinney, our community provides numerous dining, shopping, and entertainment options right outside your door.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 11 at 12:01am
$
122 Units Available
Citron Allen Station
1400 Andrews Parkway, Allen, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,129
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,409
1191 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,899
1469 sqft
Welcome to Citron Allen Station Apartments! Enjoy the upscale and inviting atmosphere of our brand new community, located in Allen, Texas. We offer beautiful one, two, and three bedroom apartments infused with style and modern convenience.
1 of 20
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
1 Unit Available
2114 Cypress Way
2114 Cypress Way, Anna, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
1817 sqft
Beautiful wood floors in the living room make this the perfect haven for relaxation. Kitchen hosts a large island and plenty of counter space. Kitchen is open to the living area and dining area. Recessed lighting in common areas.
