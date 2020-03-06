All apartments in Point Venture
Last updated March 6 2020 at 4:03 PM

340 Southwind Rd

340 Southwind Road · No Longer Available
Location

340 Southwind Road, Point Venture, TX 78645

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
concierge
gym
pool
24hr maintenance
tennis court
Completely Renovated 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home in Point Venture - Completely Renovated 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home in Point Venture ~ Community Amenities Include 50 Acre Waterfront Park, Marina, Boat Ramp, Golf Course, Pool, Gym, Tennis Courts, Restaurant, and Clubhouse ~ Amazing Lake Travis and Golf Course Views from the Living Area Upstairs and Upper Deck ~ Updated Kitchen with Quartz Counter-Tops and Modern Appliances ~ Plenty of Backyard Space to Create your Own Oasis ~ Residence Benefits Package provided with every lease for additional $30 per month, includes: Air Filters, Resident Liability Insurance, Utilities Concierge Setup, Tenant Portal, 24/7 Maintenance and Free Credit Reporting.

(RLNE4469492)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 340 Southwind Rd have any available units?
340 Southwind Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Point Venture, TX.
What amenities does 340 Southwind Rd have?
Some of 340 Southwind Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 340 Southwind Rd currently offering any rent specials?
340 Southwind Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 340 Southwind Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 340 Southwind Rd is pet friendly.
Does 340 Southwind Rd offer parking?
No, 340 Southwind Rd does not offer parking.
Does 340 Southwind Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 340 Southwind Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 340 Southwind Rd have a pool?
Yes, 340 Southwind Rd has a pool.
Does 340 Southwind Rd have accessible units?
No, 340 Southwind Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 340 Southwind Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 340 Southwind Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 340 Southwind Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 340 Southwind Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
