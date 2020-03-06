340 Southwind Rd

Amenities

Completely Renovated 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home in Point Venture - Completely Renovated 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home in Point Venture ~ Community Amenities Include 50 Acre Waterfront Park, Marina, Boat Ramp, Golf Course, Pool, Gym, Tennis Courts, Restaurant, and Clubhouse ~ Amazing Lake Travis and Golf Course Views from the Living Area Upstairs and Upper Deck ~ Updated Kitchen with Quartz Counter-Tops and Modern Appliances ~ Plenty of Backyard Space to Create your Own Oasis ~ Residence Benefits Package provided with every lease for additional $30 per month, includes: Air Filters, Resident Liability Insurance, Utilities Concierge Setup, Tenant Portal, 24/7 Maintenance and Free Credit Reporting.



