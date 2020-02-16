18813 Venture DR

Amenities

1-story O'Connor golf course home with easy access in & out of Point Venture. The backyard feels expansive since it's shared with the course. Lots of trees gives a park like setting & a privacy wall between the home & the course. The back patio was added on to for more outdoor living space. The deer, squirrels & other wildlife love to roam the backyard. Tons of amenities all within a golf cart ride or walking distance: Lake Travis, pool, gym, library, tennis courts, playground, restaurant, live music.