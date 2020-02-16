All apartments in Point Venture
Find more places like 18813 Venture DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Point Venture, TX
/
18813 Venture DR
Last updated February 16 2020 at 6:24 PM

18813 Venture DR

18813 Venture Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

18813 Venture Drive, Point Venture, TX 78645

Amenities

patio / balcony
gym
pool
playground
tennis court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
playground
pool
tennis court
1-story O'Connor golf course home with easy access in & out of Point Venture. The backyard feels expansive since it's shared with the course. Lots of trees gives a park like setting & a privacy wall between the home & the course. The back patio was added on to for more outdoor living space. The deer, squirrels & other wildlife love to roam the backyard. Tons of amenities all within a golf cart ride or walking distance: Lake Travis, pool, gym, library, tennis courts, playground, restaurant, live music.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18813 Venture DR have any available units?
18813 Venture DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Point Venture, TX.
What amenities does 18813 Venture DR have?
Some of 18813 Venture DR's amenities include patio / balcony, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18813 Venture DR currently offering any rent specials?
18813 Venture DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18813 Venture DR pet-friendly?
No, 18813 Venture DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Point Venture.
Does 18813 Venture DR offer parking?
No, 18813 Venture DR does not offer parking.
Does 18813 Venture DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18813 Venture DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18813 Venture DR have a pool?
Yes, 18813 Venture DR has a pool.
Does 18813 Venture DR have accessible units?
No, 18813 Venture DR does not have accessible units.
Does 18813 Venture DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 18813 Venture DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18813 Venture DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 18813 Venture DR does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Williamson County Apartments
Bexar County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXAustin, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXNew Braunfels, TXPflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXSeguin, TX
Copperas Cove, TXWells Branch, TXSchertz, TXBuda, TXHarker Heights, TXLockhart, TXLakeway, TXLago Vista, TXBee Cave, TXBarton Creek, TXBrushy Creek, TXMarble Falls, TX
Horseshoe Bay, TXBurnet, TXWimberley, TXHornsby Bend, TXManor, TXCanyon Lake, TXHutto, TXKingsland, TXTaylor, TXBulverde, TXBastrop, TXBelton, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Texas CollegeHuston-Tillotson University
Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySaint Edward's University
Texas Lutheran University