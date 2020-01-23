18604 Lakeland Dr

Amenities

Lake and Hill Country View Home for Lease in Point Venture! - Beautiful and well-kept 3BD/2BA home for lease in the lake community of Point Venture. Home features wood floors, high ceilings in main living area, upgraded lighting, large kitchen with two sinks, granite counters, double wall oven. Master has windows with gorgeous views and large master bath with double vanity, walk-in shower and private powder room. Boat lovers driveway and wonderful neighborhood amenities including Lake Travis access, golf, lakeside pool. gym. Lago Vista ISD. Small pets negotiable but property has no fence.



