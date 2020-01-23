All apartments in Point Venture
Find more places like 18604 Lakeland Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Point Venture, TX
/
18604 Lakeland Dr
Last updated January 23 2020 at 12:27 PM

18604 Lakeland Dr

18604 Lakeland Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

18604 Lakeland Drive, Point Venture, TX 78645

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
gym
pool
Lake and Hill Country View Home for Lease in Point Venture! - Beautiful and well-kept 3BD/2BA home for lease in the lake community of Point Venture. Home features wood floors, high ceilings in main living area, upgraded lighting, large kitchen with two sinks, granite counters, double wall oven. Master has windows with gorgeous views and large master bath with double vanity, walk-in shower and private powder room. Boat lovers driveway and wonderful neighborhood amenities including Lake Travis access, golf, lakeside pool. gym. Lago Vista ISD. Small pets negotiable but property has no fence.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5198692)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18604 Lakeland Dr have any available units?
18604 Lakeland Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Point Venture, TX.
What amenities does 18604 Lakeland Dr have?
Some of 18604 Lakeland Dr's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18604 Lakeland Dr currently offering any rent specials?
18604 Lakeland Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18604 Lakeland Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 18604 Lakeland Dr is pet friendly.
Does 18604 Lakeland Dr offer parking?
No, 18604 Lakeland Dr does not offer parking.
Does 18604 Lakeland Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18604 Lakeland Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18604 Lakeland Dr have a pool?
Yes, 18604 Lakeland Dr has a pool.
Does 18604 Lakeland Dr have accessible units?
No, 18604 Lakeland Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 18604 Lakeland Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 18604 Lakeland Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18604 Lakeland Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 18604 Lakeland Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Find a Sublet
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Williamson County Apartments
Bexar County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXAustin, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TXNew Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXWells Branch, TX
Copperas Cove, TXSchertz, TXBuda, TXHarker Heights, TXLockhart, TXHutto, TXLakeway, TXBee Cave, TXBarton Creek, TXBrushy Creek, TXMarble Falls, TX
Horseshoe Bay, TXBurnet, TXWimberley, TXHornsby Bend, TXManor, TXCanyon Lake, TXKingsland, TXElgin, TXBulverde, TXBastrop, TXBelton, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Texas CollegeHuston-Tillotson University
Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College District