Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:55 PM

119 Apartments under $900 for rent in Plano, TX

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
12 Units Available
Steeplechase Apartments
7301 Alma Dr, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$900
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,074
991 sqft
Residents live in units with dishwasher, in-unit laundry and stainless steel appliances. Community also offers parking, pool, gym and BBQ grill. Great location for commuters, just minutes from I-75.
Last updated May 30 at 12:19am
$
Contact for Availability
Custer Park
3400 Custer Rd, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$899
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
1071 sqft
Custer Park has newly renovated one and two-bedroom apartment homes. Stylish interiors make for a decadent living environment. We also have a diverse selection of amenities and a convenient location. Apply for one of our Plano apartments today!
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
79 Units Available
Giovanna
1800 E Spring Creek Pkwy, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$900
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1016 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1328 sqft
Conveniently located just off Central Expressway and close to restaurants, shops and nightlife. Four resort-style pools, large fitness center and steam sauna. Luxury apartment with built-in bookshelves and 9-foot ceilings.
Results within 1 mile of Plano
Last updated July 13 at 12:19pm
$
14 Units Available
4804 Haverwood
4804 Haverwood Ln, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$860
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
937 sqft
With gated parking and courtesy night patrol, residents can feel safe in this community. They also enjoy in-unit fireplaces, large kitchens, and a private balcony or patio. Just moments from Katie Jackson Park.
Last updated July 13 at 12:09pm
10 Units Available
Lincoln Crossing
19251 Preston Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$822
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,301
1012 sqft
Secluded community just minutes from downtown Dallas. Residents enjoy community with 24-hour maintenance, gym, pool, tennis court and business center. In-unit laundry, dishwasher and fireplace are just a few of the luxury appointments in units.
Last updated July 13 at 12:01pm
41 Units Available
McCallum Communites
7740 McCallum Blvd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$697
615 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,161
875 sqft
Popular community with UTD students and professors, located on the UTD Shuttle Bus Line 883. The community's units include amenities like fireplaces, patios/balconies and W/D hookups. Residents also enjoy gym, pool and parking.
Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
43 Units Available
The Versailles
4900 Pear Ridge Dr, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$795
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,008
955 sqft
Cozy units with ceiling fans, fireplaces and walk-in closets. Cats and dogs allowed. Tenants get access to a fire pit and pool. Near Old Shepard Place Park. Easy access to the Dallas North Tollway.
Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
14 Units Available
Cedarbrook
3750 Rosemeade Pky, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$833
624 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Pool and spa with sundeck, woven lounge chairs. Park-like courtyards with picnic and grill areas. Walk-in closets with all floor plans. Immediate access to President George Bush Turnpike.
Last updated July 13 at 12:29pm
65 Units Available
Sutton Place
18600 Dallas Pkwy, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$777
563 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,122
956 sqft
Just off the Dallas North Tollway and minutes from many parks, restaurants and shops. 1-2 bedroom units include washer and dryer, and private balcony or patio. Onsite amenities include pool, hot tub, clubhouse and gym.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
11 Units Available
Bel Air Park
3737 Timberglen Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$810
606 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
897 sqft
Located just a stone's throw from I-35E Express, this comfortable complex offers one- and two-bedroom apartments with amenities like all-electric kitchens and central HVAC systems.
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
33 Units Available
Essence North Dallas
4200 Horizon North Parkway, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$900
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,307
1138 sqft
Essence in Dallas, TX is a lovely community conveniently located in Dallas just off the President George Bush Tollway and the Dallas North Tollway.
Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
10 Units Available
Tivoli
18950 Lina St, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$900
653 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1175 sqft
Above and Beyond Apartment Living At Tivoli Apartments, you can enjoy an urban lifestyle that’s centered on comfort and convenience.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
$
12 Units Available
Preston Village Apartments
18909 Lloyd Cir, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$860
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1104 sqft
This property is adjacent to the President George Bush Turnpike. Residents also enjoy an on-site hot tub, pool and 24-hour gym. Units are furnished and have fireplaces.
Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
19 Units Available
Park on Rosemeade
4141 Rosemeade Pkwy, Dallas, TX
Studio
$780
474 sqft
1 Bedroom
$792
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,096
865 sqft
Grassy picnic area under the shade of mature trees. In-home washer and dryer. Resident web portal, plus community blog with upcoming events. Under a mile to President George Bush Turnpike and the Dallas North Tollway.
Last updated July 13 at 12:13pm
$
15 Units Available
The Oaks of North Dallas Apartments
4701 Haverwood Ln, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$835
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
937 sqft
This community offers recently renovated units with walk-in closets, washer/dryer hookups and fireplaces. It's a pet-friendly property with an onsite clubhouse, gym and pool. Located just minutes from the Dallas North Tollway.
Last updated July 13 at 12:04pm
7 Units Available
The Edge
3939 Rosemeade Pkwy, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$816
555 sqft
Surround yourself with fresh energy, high-tech amenities, and elevated style. Indulge in extraordinary amenities, relax in appealing social spaces, and cultivate your ideal life. A bold new life awaits you at The Edge.
Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
$
10 Units Available
Pear Ridge
4753 Old Bent Tree Lane, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$880
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
1004 sqft
Pear Ridge Apartments & Townhomes offer all the comforts of home. Located in Dallas, Texas, you'll discover everything that you need and love is conveniently close to home!
Results within 5 miles of Plano
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
17 Units Available
RANDCO
Linear on Esperanza
13450 Esperanza Road, Dallas, TX
Studio
$740
420 sqft
1 Bedroom
$760
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$985
873 sqft
We are open and excited to show you your new home.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
23 Units Available
Century Park
5801 Preston Oaks Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$755
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
1144 sqft
Just minutes from I-635 and the Galleria. This recently renovated community features walk-in closets, hardwood floors and a fireplace. Smoke-free community. On-site pool, dog park, gym and courtyard area.
Last updated July 13 at 02:24pm
19 Units Available
Hutton Creek
3525 Country Square Dr, Carrollton, TX
1 Bedroom
$835
642 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
904 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1208 sqft
Great on-site management and maintenance with community blog to stay abreast of local events. Playground and grill areas under shade of mature trees. Washer/dryer in all homes.
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
17 Units Available
The Carling on Frankford
1811 E Frankford Rd, Carrollton, TX
1 Bedroom
$885
669 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
964 sqft
Bohemian apartments located in the heart of Carrollton. Custom cabinets, ceiling fans and microwaves. Internet cafe and business center on site. Close to I-35E, President George Bush Turnpike and Dallas North Tollway.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
12 Units Available
Prestonwood
Preston Greens Apartments
5990 Arapaho Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$841
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,198
1259 sqft
Upscale apartments and townhomes feature double-sided fireplaces and custom built-ins. Community amenities include gym, pool, clubhouse and covered parking. Located near golf and White Rock Creek. Bilingual staff.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
10 Units Available
Trinity Village at Farmers Creek
4280 Trinity Mills Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$820
584 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
917 sqft
This beautiful community offers a hot tub, pool, trash valet and clubhouse. Recently renovated units feature fireplaces, washer/dryer hookups and hardwood flooring. Shopping and dining along Dallas Parkway and Trinity Mills Road are easily accessible.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
124 Units Available
Post Addison Circle
5009 Addison Cir, Addison, TX
Studio
$885
768 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,080
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
1151 sqft
Studios and 1-3 bedroom units available in centrally located complex. Minutes away from Uptown and Downtown Dallas. Recently renovated with more than 400 unique floor plans. Fully furnished.

July 2020 Plano Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Plano Rent Report. Plano rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Plano rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Plano rents declined significantly over the past month

Plano rents have declined 0.4% over the past month, but have been relatively flat in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Plano stand at $1,171 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,455 for a two-bedroom. This is the fifth straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in January. Plano's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of -0.1%, but trails the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the Dallas Metro

    While rents have remained steady in the city of Plano throughout the past year, cities across the metro have seen a different trend. Rents have risen in 8 of of the largest 10 cities in the Dallas metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Arlington has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.4%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,272, while one-bedrooms go for $1,024.
    • Over the past year, Fort Worth has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 0.6%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,155, while one-bedrooms go for $930.
    • Plano has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Dallas metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,455; rents were down 0.4% over the past month but remained flat year-over-year.
    • Dallas proper has the least expensive rents in the Dallas metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,133; rents fell 0.2% over the past month but remained flat year-over-year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Plano

    Rent growth in Plano has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Compared to most large cities across the country, Plano is less affordable for renters.

    • Although rents across cities in Texas have been moderately decreasing, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have fallen by 0.1% in Austin, 0.6% in San Antonio, and 0.9% in Houston.
    • Plano's median two-bedroom rent of $1,455 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Plano remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including Phoenix (+1.9%), Nashville (+0.7%), Seattle (+0.2%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $1,102, $1,164, and $1,678 respectively.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Plano than most large cities. For example, Houston has a median 2BR rent of $1,025, where Plano is nearly one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Dallas
    $910
    $1,130
    -0.2%
    0.2%
    Fort Worth
    $930
    $1,160
    0
    -0.6%
    Arlington
    $1,020
    $1,270
    0.4%
    1.4%
    Plano
    $1,170
    $1,450
    -0.4%
    0
    Garland
    $1,010
    $1,260
    0.2%
    0.9%
    Irving
    $990
    $1,230
    -0.6%
    0.5%
    Grand Prairie
    $1,030
    $1,290
    0
    1.4%
    Mesquite
    $1,110
    $1,380
    0.6%
    1%
    McKinney
    $1,170
    $1,450
    0
    0.6%
    Carrollton
    $1,110
    $1,380
    -0.3%
    -0.3%
    Frisco
    $1,280
    $1,590
    -0.4%
    0.7%
    Denton
    $880
    $1,090
    0
    0.6%
    Richardson
    $1,060
    $1,310
    -0.6%
    -1.1%
    Lewisville
    $1,040
    $1,300
    0.2%
    1.9%
    Allen
    $1,260
    $1,560
    0
    -0.5%
    Flower Mound
    $1,830
    $2,280
    -0.2%
    -0.4%
    North Richland Hills
    $1,100
    $1,360
    -0.1%
    -0.7%
    Mansfield
    $1,240
    $1,540
    0
    2.4%
    Euless
    $1,020
    $1,260
    0
    1.2%
    DeSoto
    $990
    $1,240
    0.4%
    0.8%
    Bedford
    $1,070
    $1,320
    -0.1%
    2.6%
    Grapevine
    $1,080
    $1,340
    -0.3%
    -1%
    Cedar Hill
    $1,250
    $1,560
    -0.1%
    2.5%
    Haltom City
    $790
    $980
    0.1%
    0.3%
    Wylie
    $1,100
    $1,360
    0.1%
    3.4%
    Keller
    $1,380
    $1,710
    -0.2%
    0.2%
    Coppell
    $1,280
    $1,600
    0.4%
    -0.3%
    Duncanville
    $1,000
    $1,250
    0.1%
    1.5%
    Rockwall
    $1,470
    $1,820
    -0.1%
    -1.4%
    Hurst
    $990
    $1,220
    0.5%
    1.9%
    Burleson
    $1,130
    $1,410
    0
    0.3%
    The Colony
    $1,220
    $1,510
    0.4%
    2%
    Waxahachie
    $950
    $1,180
    0.2%
    2%
    Little Elm
    $1,240
    $1,550
    1.2%
    3.8%
    Weatherford
    $910
    $1,130
    -0.1%
    -0.1%
    Sachse
    $1,080
    $1,350
    1%
    -0.8%
    Midlothian
    $1,060
    $1,320
    -0.2%
    1.3%
    Addison
    $980
    $1,210
    -0.5%
    -4.5%
    Prosper
    $1,390
    $1,730
    1.8%
    -0.7%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

