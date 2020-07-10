3404 Dove Shores Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities accessible clubhouse game room parking pool garage media room

This Exquisite Ashton Woods home on oversized corner lot on a quiet Cul-De-Sac. Home opens to large 18 foot ceilings that showcase large floor to ceiling windows over looking large family room. Kitchen & brkfst island feature granite counters,SS appliances,shaker cabinets w/ample storage space & travertine tile back splash.Beautiful dark mahogany wood floors throughout. Open floor concept. Study/2nd living room, formal dining room and butlers pantry.Oversized game room & media room with dry bar area up stairs. The master suite has a sep shower & jetted tub with beautiful large oversized tile w/dual granite sinks and large walk-in closet. 3 additional spacious bedrooms and 2 full baths located upstairs.The backyard is a large blank canvas to build a pool or to create your very own backyard getaway.Resort style neighborhood incl. area pool,club house, bike & jog trails.Close to shopping & dinning.Easy access to Med Cntr, DT Houston & Freeport. Lot's of house for the money.