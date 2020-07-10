All apartments in Pearland
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3404 Dove Shores Lane

3404 Dove Shores Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3404 Dove Shores Lane, Pearland, TX 77584
Southern Trails

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
clubhouse
game room
parking
pool
garage
media room
This Exquisite Ashton Woods home on oversized corner lot on a quiet Cul-De-Sac. Home opens to large 18 foot ceilings that showcase large floor to ceiling windows over looking large family room. Kitchen & brkfst island feature granite counters,SS appliances,shaker cabinets w/ample storage space & travertine tile back splash.Beautiful dark mahogany wood floors throughout. Open floor concept. Study/2nd living room, formal dining room and butlers pantry.Oversized game room & media room with dry bar area up stairs. The master suite has a sep shower & jetted tub with beautiful large oversized tile w/dual granite sinks and large walk-in closet. 3 additional spacious bedrooms and 2 full baths located upstairs.The backyard is a large blank canvas to build a pool or to create your very own backyard getaway.Resort style neighborhood incl. area pool,club house, bike & jog trails.Close to shopping & dinning.Easy access to Med Cntr, DT Houston & Freeport. Lot's of house for the money.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3404 Dove Shores Lane have any available units?
3404 Dove Shores Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pearland, TX.
How much is rent in Pearland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pearland Rent Report.
What amenities does 3404 Dove Shores Lane have?
Some of 3404 Dove Shores Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3404 Dove Shores Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3404 Dove Shores Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3404 Dove Shores Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3404 Dove Shores Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pearland.
Does 3404 Dove Shores Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3404 Dove Shores Lane offers parking.
Does 3404 Dove Shores Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3404 Dove Shores Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3404 Dove Shores Lane have a pool?
Yes, 3404 Dove Shores Lane has a pool.
Does 3404 Dove Shores Lane have accessible units?
Yes, 3404 Dove Shores Lane has accessible units.
Does 3404 Dove Shores Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3404 Dove Shores Lane has units with dishwashers.

