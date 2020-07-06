2513 sunlight lane

Amenities

pet friendly garage fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful sunlight home for rent - Property Id: 175010



Rent Price: $1700

Move in cost: $3400

Pet deposit: $100

Lease duration: one year and above



Central Electric

Number of fireplaces: 1

15 x 15 living room

2 garage spaces, attached

0.158 acres

Elementary: Lawhon

High school: Glenda Dawson

Middle school: Sablatura/pearland

Brazoria county

Brick and wood exterior

Carpet, laminate,tile flooring

2 levels



Also available for any rent to own options.

For viewing and further information please contact landlord Borys Korchin

borys(dot)korchin(at) gmail(dot)com

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/175010p

Property Id 175010



(RLNE5298991)