Beautiful 3 bedroom home with study! Tile extended throughout for easy upkeep! GORGEOUS GRANITE COUNTERS IN THE KITCHEN WITH UPGRADED CABINETS! High ceilings for that elegant look! GREAT LOCATION IN A FAMILY ORIENTED MASTERPLANNED COMMUNITY, Walk to the water park. Close to the elementary school. REFRIGERATOR, WASHER, DRYER INCLUDED! Minutes from Texas Medical Center, Downtown, The Galleria, Hobby Airport. A beautiful home you'll be proud to bring your friends to see