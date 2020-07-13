All apartments in Pasadena
Last updated July 14 2020 at 6:29 AM

The Broadwater

5045 Crenshaw Rd · (281) 843-9123
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5045 Crenshaw Rd, Pasadena, TX 77505

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0637 · Avail. Aug 9

$925

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 633 sqft

Unit 0821 · Avail. Sep 17

$930

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 633 sqft

Unit 0521 · Avail. Aug 14

$930

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 633 sqft

See 6+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0534 · Avail. now

$1,356

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1039 sqft

Unit 0526 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,361

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1039 sqft

Unit 0134 · Avail. now

$1,381

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1039 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Broadwater.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
coffee bar
gym
parking
playground
pool
pool table
garage
internet cafe
dog park
24hr maintenance
hot tub
internet access
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. The Broadwater is a casual apartment community that feels just the way a home should feel. Exquisite landscaped grounds, a variety of resident amenities and upgraded interiors define a distinctive living experience. Enjoy a community lifestyle, join friends and make new ones at your resort style pool, pet play park or Billiards Room. The Broadwater is conveniently located to everything Pasadena has to offer. In addition, our professionally trained staff is prepared to meet your expectations with their extraordinary service and care.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 1-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $750
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $600
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $15/month (first pet), $30/month (additional pet)
restrictions: Aggressive breeds; Weight limit: 99 lbs
Parking Details: Covered lot, assigned: $35/month. Covered parking is $35 a month and detached garages are $100 a month. Please contact leasing office for details. Covered lot: $30/month; Attached garages: included in the lease; Detached garages: $90/month.
Storage Details: Attached garages: included in the lease; Detached garages: $90/month

Frequently Asked Questions

Does The Broadwater have any available units?
The Broadwater has 14 units available starting at $925 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Pasadena, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does The Broadwater have?
Some of The Broadwater's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Broadwater currently offering any rent specials?
The Broadwater is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Broadwater pet-friendly?
Yes, The Broadwater is pet friendly.
Does The Broadwater offer parking?
Yes, The Broadwater offers parking.
Does The Broadwater have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Broadwater offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Broadwater have a pool?
Yes, The Broadwater has a pool.
Does The Broadwater have accessible units?
No, The Broadwater does not have accessible units.
Does The Broadwater have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Broadwater has units with dishwashers.

