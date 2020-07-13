Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal hardwood floors oven range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse coffee bar gym parking playground pool pool table garage internet cafe dog park 24hr maintenance hot tub internet access

We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. The Broadwater is a casual apartment community that feels just the way a home should feel. Exquisite landscaped grounds, a variety of resident amenities and upgraded interiors define a distinctive living experience. Enjoy a community lifestyle, join friends and make new ones at your resort style pool, pet play park or Billiards Room. The Broadwater is conveniently located to everything Pasadena has to offer. In addition, our professionally trained staff is prepared to meet your expectations with their extraordinary service and care.