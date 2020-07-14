Oak Run Manor Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly 24hr maintenance parking walk in closets

Unit Amenities ceiling fan in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets air conditioning bathtub carpet fireplace oven range refrigerator Property Amenities playground pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill volleyball court cats allowed dogs allowed parking pet friendly dog park internet access

Substance and sustainability are the pillars of quality living at Oak Run Manor. Our unparalleled location in Pasadena, our collection of amenities, and our caliber of resident service offer you much more than an apartment community—Oak Run Manor offers a lifestyle from the inside, out. Residents enjoy such home features as a private patio or deck, loads of closet space and crown molding in select homes. Our Pasadena apartments feature a sparkling swimming pool, tiny tot lot and sand volleyball court. Stop by today for a tour!