Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:49 AM

Oak Run Manor Apartments

4100 Vista Rd · (951) 418-2518
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Move In By 9.30.19 And Receive $250 Off Of October's Rent! * on select units
Location

4100 Vista Rd, Pasadena, TX 77504

Price and availability

VERIFIED 7 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0506 · Avail. Sep 7

$825

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 651 sqft

Unit 0112 · Avail. Jul 30

$825

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 651 sqft

Unit 0616 · Avail. Oct 7

$825

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 651 sqft

See 8+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0308 · Avail. now

$980

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 886 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Oak Run Manor Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
volleyball court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pet friendly
dog park
internet access
Substance and sustainability are the pillars of quality living at Oak Run Manor. Our unparalleled location in Pasadena, our collection of amenities, and our caliber of resident service offer you much more than an apartment community—Oak Run Manor offers a lifestyle from the inside, out. Residents enjoy such home features as a private patio or deck, loads of closet space and crown molding in select homes. Our Pasadena apartments feature a sparkling swimming pool, tiny tot lot and sand volleyball court. Stop by today for a tour!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $55 per applicant
Deposit: $87.50 up to $587.50 based on credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required, valet trash and pest control $7 per month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee:
limit:
rent:
restrictions:
Cats
deposit: $250 per pet
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $15 per cat/per month
Parking Details: Open lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Oak Run Manor Apartments have any available units?
Oak Run Manor Apartments has 12 units available starting at $825 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Pasadena, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does Oak Run Manor Apartments have?
Some of Oak Run Manor Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Oak Run Manor Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Oak Run Manor Apartments is offering the following rent specials: Move In By 9.30.19 And Receive $250 Off Of October's Rent! * on select units
Is Oak Run Manor Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Oak Run Manor Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Oak Run Manor Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Oak Run Manor Apartments offers parking.
Does Oak Run Manor Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Oak Run Manor Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Oak Run Manor Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Oak Run Manor Apartments has a pool.
Does Oak Run Manor Apartments have accessible units?
No, Oak Run Manor Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Oak Run Manor Apartments have units with dishwashers?
No, Oak Run Manor Apartments does not have units with dishwashers.

