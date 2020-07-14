Oak Run Manor Apartments.

Amenities
Substance and sustainability are the pillars of quality living at Oak Run Manor. Our unparalleled location in Pasadena, our collection of amenities, and our caliber of resident service offer you much more than an apartment community—Oak Run Manor offers a lifestyle from the inside, out. Residents enjoy such home features as a private patio or deck, loads of closet space and crown molding in select homes. Our Pasadena apartments feature a sparkling swimming pool, tiny tot lot and sand volleyball court. Stop by today for a tour!