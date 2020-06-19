All apartments in Pasadena
Find more places like 4805 Crepe Myrtle Ln..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pasadena, TX
/
4805 Crepe Myrtle Ln.
Last updated December 19 2019 at 11:53 AM

4805 Crepe Myrtle Ln.

4805 Crepe Myrtle Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Pasadena
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4805 Crepe Myrtle Lane, Pasadena, TX 77505

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
- Beautifully remodeled 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home in Huntington. Home was completely redone with NEW FLOORS, NEW PAINT, NEW GRANITE, NEW STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, NEW FIXTURES, ETC. The home is conveniently located near Spencer Highway and Beltway 8.

Schedule with your agent to view today!

Minimum requirements to APPLY are monthly income is 3x rent, no felonies, and no evictions. All criteria under Texas Property Code Section 92 will be considered when approving, including criminal history, rental history, current income, credit, etc.

Pet approval is case-by-case. They MUST be approved by Owner. If approved, it is min $250 pet fee per pet. We DO NOT accept dangerous breeds of dogs. Please ask first, there are NO REFUNDS of app fees due to non-acceptance of pets.

(RLNE5285551)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4805 Crepe Myrtle Ln. have any available units?
4805 Crepe Myrtle Ln. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena, TX.
How much is rent in Pasadena, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does 4805 Crepe Myrtle Ln. have?
Some of 4805 Crepe Myrtle Ln.'s amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4805 Crepe Myrtle Ln. currently offering any rent specials?
4805 Crepe Myrtle Ln. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4805 Crepe Myrtle Ln. pet-friendly?
Yes, 4805 Crepe Myrtle Ln. is pet friendly.
Does 4805 Crepe Myrtle Ln. offer parking?
Yes, 4805 Crepe Myrtle Ln. offers parking.
Does 4805 Crepe Myrtle Ln. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4805 Crepe Myrtle Ln. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4805 Crepe Myrtle Ln. have a pool?
No, 4805 Crepe Myrtle Ln. does not have a pool.
Does 4805 Crepe Myrtle Ln. have accessible units?
No, 4805 Crepe Myrtle Ln. does not have accessible units.
Does 4805 Crepe Myrtle Ln. have units with dishwashers?
No, 4805 Crepe Myrtle Ln. does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Broadwater
5045 Crenshaw Rd
Pasadena, TX 77505
Ashmore
4201 Fairmont Pkwy
Pasadena, TX 77504
Cedar Bluff
5930 Red Bluff Rd
Pasadena, TX 77505
4802 Sycamore
4802 Sycamore Ave
Pasadena, TX 77503
Ashwood Park
3520 Burke Rd
Pasadena, TX 77504
Park On Burke
4747 Burke Rd
Pasadena, TX 77504
Park On Vista
201 Vista Rd
Pasadena, TX 77504
Willow Springs
3402 Preston Ave
Pasadena, TX 77505

Similar Pages

Pasadena 1 BedroomsPasadena 2 Bedrooms
Pasadena Apartments with ParkingPasadena Pet Friendly Places
Pasadena Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TX
Sugar Land, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXHumble, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TX
Stafford, TXAtascocita, TXWebster, TXTomball, TXLake Jackson, TXAlvin, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

San Jacinto Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Clear Lake
Lone Star College SystemThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine