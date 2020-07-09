Rent Calculator
4205 Benard Court
4205 Benard Court
4205 Benard Ct
·
No Longer Available
4205 Benard Ct, Pasadena, TX 77503
patio / balcony
recently renovated
pool
patio / balcony
recently renovated
pool
WELCOME HOME. NEWYLY REMODELED TOWNHOME IN PASADENA. THIS TOWNHOME IS LOCTED ACROSS FROM POOL. NICE BACK PATIO GREAT FOR ENTERTAINMENT. THIS WILL NOT LAST LONG. CALL NOW TO SET UP AN APPOINTMENT.
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Does 4205 Benard Court have any available units?
4205 Benard Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Pasadena, TX
.
How much is rent in Pasadena, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Pasadena Rent Report
.
Is 4205 Benard Court currently offering any rent specials?
4205 Benard Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4205 Benard Court pet-friendly?
No, 4205 Benard Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Pasadena
.
Does 4205 Benard Court offer parking?
No, 4205 Benard Court does not offer parking.
Does 4205 Benard Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4205 Benard Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4205 Benard Court have a pool?
Yes, 4205 Benard Court has a pool.
Does 4205 Benard Court have accessible units?
No, 4205 Benard Court does not have accessible units.
Does 4205 Benard Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 4205 Benard Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4205 Benard Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 4205 Benard Court does not have units with air conditioning.
