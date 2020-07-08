3811 Ramsey Drive

Amenities
Now offering a $104 month concession off the $1,245 base rent during the initial lease term making your monthly payment just $1,141!
A charming 4 bedrooms, 1 bath home located in established neighborhood is move-in ready! Cozy living room! Great kitchen with granite counter-tops and stainless steel appliances! Fenced backyard, great for entertaining! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For FAQ's and online application please visit our website at Streetlane Homes.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.