Pasadena, TX
3811 Ramsey Drive
Last updated March 11 2020 at 3:24 PM

3811 Ramsey Drive

3811 Ramsey Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3811 Ramsey Drive, Pasadena, TX 77503

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Now offering a $104 month concession off the $1,245 base rent during the initial lease term making your monthly payment just $1,141!

A charming 4 bedrooms, 1 bath home located in established neighborhood is move-in ready! Cozy living room! Great kitchen with granite counter-tops and stainless steel appliances! Fenced backyard, great for entertaining! Don't Miss Out!  Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For FAQ's and online application please visit our website at Streetlane Homes.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3811 Ramsey Drive have any available units?
3811 Ramsey Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena, TX.
How much is rent in Pasadena, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
Is 3811 Ramsey Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3811 Ramsey Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3811 Ramsey Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3811 Ramsey Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3811 Ramsey Drive offer parking?
No, 3811 Ramsey Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3811 Ramsey Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3811 Ramsey Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3811 Ramsey Drive have a pool?
No, 3811 Ramsey Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3811 Ramsey Drive have accessible units?
No, 3811 Ramsey Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3811 Ramsey Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3811 Ramsey Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3811 Ramsey Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3811 Ramsey Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

