Last updated July 4 2020 at 3:04 PM

2701 Perez Rd

2701 Perez Road · No Longer Available
Location

2701 Perez Road, Pasadena, TX 77502

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
coffee bar
courtyard
parking
Garden Villa Apartments - Property Id: 111808

**All bills (water, trash, gas, parking) are paid by the landlord and included in the rent **

Garden Villa Apartments offers one, two, and three bedroom apartments in a quiet neighborhood in Pasadena, Texas. The area offers many conveniences to residents, including nearby restaurants, coffee shops, and shopping centers. The property is located right next to L.F. Smith Elementary School and walking distance to Fiesta Mart which makes the property very suitable for families.

Units are available with patios or balconies including a view of the courtyard.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/111808
Property Id 111808

(RLNE5824889)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2701 Perez Rd have any available units?
2701 Perez Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena, TX.
How much is rent in Pasadena, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does 2701 Perez Rd have?
Some of 2701 Perez Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2701 Perez Rd currently offering any rent specials?
2701 Perez Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2701 Perez Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 2701 Perez Rd is pet friendly.
Does 2701 Perez Rd offer parking?
Yes, 2701 Perez Rd offers parking.
Does 2701 Perez Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2701 Perez Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2701 Perez Rd have a pool?
No, 2701 Perez Rd does not have a pool.
Does 2701 Perez Rd have accessible units?
No, 2701 Perez Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 2701 Perez Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2701 Perez Rd has units with dishwashers.

