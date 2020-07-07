2701 Perez Rd

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher parking coffee bar

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities coffee bar courtyard parking

Garden Villa Apartments - Property Id: 111808



**All bills (water, trash, gas, parking) are paid by the landlord and included in the rent **



Garden Villa Apartments offers one, two, and three bedroom apartments in a quiet neighborhood in Pasadena, Texas. The area offers many conveniences to residents, including nearby restaurants, coffee shops, and shopping centers. The property is located right next to L.F. Smith Elementary School and walking distance to Fiesta Mart which makes the property very suitable for families.



Units are available with patios or balconies including a view of the courtyard.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/111808

Property Id 111808



(RLNE5824889)