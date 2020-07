Amenities

Adorable 3 bedroom/ 2 bath home. All bedrooms upstairs. Carpet and tile throughout home. Kitchen opens up to the living and breakfast area. All appliances staying with home- refrigerator/ washer/ wryer. Half bath downstairs. As soon as you go upstairs, you have a separate seating, or office/ area. The Master bed/ bath located upstairs has separate shower/ garden tub, walk in- closet. Backyard has patio, great for entertaining.