Last updated March 7 2020 at 12:20 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2606 BURKE ROAD
2606 Burke Road
·
No Longer Available
Location
2606 Burke Road, Pasadena, TX 77502
Amenities
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Cozy 3/3/2. This home is light and bright and ready for a new family. House has been updated - Cozy 3/3/2. This home is light and bright and ready for a new family. House has been updated
(RLNE5614915)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2606 BURKE ROAD have any available units?
2606 BURKE ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Pasadena, TX
.
How much is rent in Pasadena, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Pasadena Rent Report
.
Is 2606 BURKE ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
2606 BURKE ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2606 BURKE ROAD pet-friendly?
Yes, 2606 BURKE ROAD is pet friendly.
Does 2606 BURKE ROAD offer parking?
No, 2606 BURKE ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 2606 BURKE ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2606 BURKE ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2606 BURKE ROAD have a pool?
No, 2606 BURKE ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 2606 BURKE ROAD have accessible units?
No, 2606 BURKE ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 2606 BURKE ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 2606 BURKE ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2606 BURKE ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 2606 BURKE ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
