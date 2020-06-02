2110 N Fisher Ct

Beautiful Family Home for Lease! Master bedroom down stairs; 3 bedrooms up with one large room that could be a game room. Beautiful wood floors with tile in the entry and kitchen. Come see this home - you and your family will love it!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
