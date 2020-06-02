All apartments in Pasadena
2110 N Fisher Ct

2110 North Fisher Court · No Longer Available
Location

2110 North Fisher Court, Pasadena, TX 77502

Amenities

hardwood floors
game room
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
game room
Beautiful Family Home for Lease! Master bedroom down stairs; 3 bedrooms up with one large room that could be a game room. Beautiful wood floors with tile in the entry and kitchen. Come see this home - you and your family will love it!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2110 N Fisher Ct have any available units?
2110 N Fisher Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena, TX.
How much is rent in Pasadena, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
Is 2110 N Fisher Ct currently offering any rent specials?
2110 N Fisher Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2110 N Fisher Ct pet-friendly?
No, 2110 N Fisher Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pasadena.
Does 2110 N Fisher Ct offer parking?
No, 2110 N Fisher Ct does not offer parking.
Does 2110 N Fisher Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2110 N Fisher Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2110 N Fisher Ct have a pool?
No, 2110 N Fisher Ct does not have a pool.
Does 2110 N Fisher Ct have accessible units?
No, 2110 N Fisher Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 2110 N Fisher Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 2110 N Fisher Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2110 N Fisher Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 2110 N Fisher Ct does not have units with air conditioning.

