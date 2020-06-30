All apartments in Pasadena
2011 Sullivan Ave

2011 Sullivan Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2011 Sullivan Avenue, Pasadena, TX 77506

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Recently remodeled, sparkling clean, and turn-key ready for you! This fantastic 5 bedroom has been thoroughly updated from top-to-bottom. Brand new carpeting and new wood laminate flooring throughout the entire home means you will be the first to enjoy the fresh neutral palette to express your personal style. More updates include brand new appliances and remodeled bathroom. Are you coming with pets? Enjoy the safety and privacy of a fully fenced backyard, an excellent space for allowing your furry friends to roam around freely and happily! Relax outdoors comfortably or host cookouts with family and friends with the spacious patio out back. This home is a must see, schedule a showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2011 Sullivan Ave have any available units?
2011 Sullivan Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena, TX.
How much is rent in Pasadena, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does 2011 Sullivan Ave have?
Some of 2011 Sullivan Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2011 Sullivan Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2011 Sullivan Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2011 Sullivan Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2011 Sullivan Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2011 Sullivan Ave offer parking?
No, 2011 Sullivan Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2011 Sullivan Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2011 Sullivan Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2011 Sullivan Ave have a pool?
No, 2011 Sullivan Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2011 Sullivan Ave have accessible units?
No, 2011 Sullivan Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2011 Sullivan Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2011 Sullivan Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

