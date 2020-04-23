All apartments in Pasadena
Last updated May 31 2019 at 8:42 AM

1307 Diamante Drive

1307 Diamante Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1307 Diamante Drive, Pasadena, TX 77504

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spectacular 4 bed, 2.5 bath, 3192 sq. ft. home in Pasadena, TX! Tons of space in this home! Imagine gathering in your elegant formal dining room or aound your gorgeous kitchen! Kitchen provides lots of cabinets, plenty of cabinet space, and granite. Cozy living room with fireplace. Amazing master suite features dual sinks, luxurious tub and separate shower. Be sure to schedule your showing because this one will lease quickly!
Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1307 Diamante Drive have any available units?
1307 Diamante Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena, TX.
How much is rent in Pasadena, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does 1307 Diamante Drive have?
Some of 1307 Diamante Drive's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1307 Diamante Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1307 Diamante Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1307 Diamante Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1307 Diamante Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1307 Diamante Drive offer parking?
No, 1307 Diamante Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1307 Diamante Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1307 Diamante Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1307 Diamante Drive have a pool?
No, 1307 Diamante Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1307 Diamante Drive have accessible units?
No, 1307 Diamante Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1307 Diamante Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1307 Diamante Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

