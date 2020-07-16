All apartments in Parker County
Find more places like 6300 Midway Road Unit B.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Parker County, TX
/
6300 Midway Road Unit B
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:03 PM

6300 Midway Road Unit B

6300 Midway Rd · (214) 489-7070
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

6300 Midway Rd, Parker County, TX 76082

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 6300 Midway Road Unit B · Avail. now

$1,150

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1210 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Updated Townhome in Springtown - Come see this charming 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom, 2 story, townhome available for immediate lease. This is move in ready with new durable laminate flooring, tile and professionally cleaned carpets. Recent updates also include freshly painted cabinets and fresh paint throughout the unit. The owner also installed new durable laminate flooring, tile and professionally cleaned carpets in all bedrooms. Located on a quiet road, you can really enjoy your private back yard with like-new fence and low maintenance turf that backs up to a greenbelt. Yard maintenance and trash service are included. Come and see this well priced unit before it is gone!

Apply @ www.HealyPropertyManagement.com. $55 per person over the age of 18. Apps proc M-F. Incomplete apps will not be reviewed. Photo ID & 2 recent paystubs uploaded with app or app fee may be forfeit.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5814578)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6300 Midway Road Unit B have any available units?
6300 Midway Road Unit B has a unit available for $1,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 6300 Midway Road Unit B currently offering any rent specials?
6300 Midway Road Unit B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6300 Midway Road Unit B pet-friendly?
No, 6300 Midway Road Unit B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Parker County.
Does 6300 Midway Road Unit B offer parking?
No, 6300 Midway Road Unit B does not offer parking.
Does 6300 Midway Road Unit B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6300 Midway Road Unit B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6300 Midway Road Unit B have a pool?
No, 6300 Midway Road Unit B does not have a pool.
Does 6300 Midway Road Unit B have accessible units?
No, 6300 Midway Road Unit B does not have accessible units.
Does 6300 Midway Road Unit B have units with dishwashers?
No, 6300 Midway Road Unit B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6300 Midway Road Unit B have units with air conditioning?
No, 6300 Midway Road Unit B does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 6300 Midway Road Unit B?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Crestwood
525 Commerce St
Azle, TX 76020
The Residences at Holland Lake
1650 Holland Lake Dr
Weatherford, TX 76086
Reata West
1133 Boyd Rd
Azle, TX 76020
Lone Oak
1801 Fort Worth Highway
Weatherford, TX 76087
Olympus Willow Park
180 Crown Pointe Blvd
Willow Park, TX 76087
Holly Oaks Apartments
2129 Holly Oaks Ln
Weatherford, TX 76087
Southgate Glen
1712 Martin Drive
Weatherford, TX 76086

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXFrisco, TXGrand Prairie, TXCarrollton, TXDenton, TXLewisville, TXBedford, TXEuless, TX
Grapevine, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXDeSoto, TXFlower Mound, TXWeatherford, TXWillow Park, TXAledo, TXAzle, TXBenbrook, TXWhite Settlement, TX
Granbury, TXWestworth Village, TXCleburne, TXBurleson, TXBridgeport, TXSaginaw, TXJustin, TXEverman, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXRoanoke, TXRichland Hills, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryUniversity of Dallas
North Lake College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity