6300 Midway Road Unit B

Updated Townhome in Springtown - Come see this charming 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom, 2 story, townhome available for immediate lease. This is move in ready with new durable laminate flooring, tile and professionally cleaned carpets. Recent updates also include freshly painted cabinets and fresh paint throughout the unit. The owner also installed new durable laminate flooring, tile and professionally cleaned carpets in all bedrooms. Located on a quiet road, you can really enjoy your private back yard with like-new fence and low maintenance turf that backs up to a greenbelt. Yard maintenance and trash service are included. Come and see this well priced unit before it is gone!



Apply @ www.HealyPropertyManagement.com. $55 per person over the age of 18. Apps proc M-F. Incomplete apps will not be reviewed. Photo ID & 2 recent paystubs uploaded with app or app fee may be forfeit.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5814578)