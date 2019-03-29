3516 SmithBarry Rd.

Amenities

2 Story Home in Pantego - 2 Story town home off Hwy 303 near Bicentennial Park. Downstairs is a large living area with a fireplace and area for dining table. The kitchen has a stove and dishwasher and there is a utility room for a washer and dryer. There is also a 1/2 bath. Upstairs can be found the master bedroom and secondary bedroom with bathroom in between. Each side of bathroom has own toilet and sink and shares shower/tub combo. Small fenced patio. You can park in back under carport with designated spots and come through gate to get to your back door. Yard care is avail. No smoking, no housing vouchers. TAR app. $45 app fee can be paid using credit card. NO PETS. Income needs to be 3.5x monthly rent, good rental and no bad in last 5 years.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2643048)