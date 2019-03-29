All apartments in Pantego
3516 SmithBarry Rd.
Last updated March 29 2019 at 10:15 AM

3516 SmithBarry Rd.

3516 Smith Barry Rd · No Longer Available
Location

3516 Smith Barry Rd, Pantego, TX 76013
Pantego

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
carport
parking
2 Story Home in Pantego - 2 Story town home off Hwy 303 near Bicentennial Park. Downstairs is a large living area with a fireplace and area for dining table. The kitchen has a stove and dishwasher and there is a utility room for a washer and dryer. There is also a 1/2 bath. Upstairs can be found the master bedroom and secondary bedroom with bathroom in between. Each side of bathroom has own toilet and sink and shares shower/tub combo. Small fenced patio. You can park in back under carport with designated spots and come through gate to get to your back door. Yard care is avail. No smoking, no housing vouchers. TAR app. $45 app fee can be paid using credit card. NO PETS. Income needs to be 3.5x monthly rent, good rental and no bad in last 5 years.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2643048)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3516 SmithBarry Rd. have any available units?
3516 SmithBarry Rd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pantego, TX.
What amenities does 3516 SmithBarry Rd. have?
Some of 3516 SmithBarry Rd.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3516 SmithBarry Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
3516 SmithBarry Rd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3516 SmithBarry Rd. pet-friendly?
No, 3516 SmithBarry Rd. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pantego.
Does 3516 SmithBarry Rd. offer parking?
Yes, 3516 SmithBarry Rd. offers parking.
Does 3516 SmithBarry Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3516 SmithBarry Rd. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3516 SmithBarry Rd. have a pool?
No, 3516 SmithBarry Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 3516 SmithBarry Rd. have accessible units?
No, 3516 SmithBarry Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 3516 SmithBarry Rd. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3516 SmithBarry Rd. has units with dishwashers.
Does 3516 SmithBarry Rd. have units with air conditioning?
No, 3516 SmithBarry Rd. does not have units with air conditioning.

