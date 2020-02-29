701 Partridge Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park pool

Adorable single story home with beautiful curb appeal in Paloma Creek!

Home opens to spacious foyer with formal dining room and flex room. Flex space could be another living area, home office, craft room.

Art niches, high ceilings through the home. Stunning hardwood floors in the flex room, dining room and living room.

Island kitchen has rich granite countertops, gas cook range, plus plenty of cabinet space.

Family room has pretty mantel with fireplace and wall of windows. Master suite is split from secondary bedrooms for added privacy. Master bedroom is huge with windows overlooking back patio. Master bath has dual sinks, soaking tub, separate shower, large walk-in closet.

Large backyard with open patio perfect for entertaining! Paloma Creek offers 4 swimming pools with kiddy water parks, 3 Clubhouses, parks, dog park, and two gyms within the community.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,795, Security Deposit: $1,795, Available Now

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.