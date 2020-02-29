All apartments in Paloma Creek
Last updated February 29 2020 at 12:29 PM

701 Partridge Drive

701 Partridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

701 Partridge Drive, Paloma Creek, TX 76227

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
pool
Adorable single story home with beautiful curb appeal in Paloma Creek!
Home opens to spacious foyer with formal dining room and flex room. Flex space could be another living area, home office, craft room.
Art niches, high ceilings through the home. Stunning hardwood floors in the flex room, dining room and living room.
Island kitchen has rich granite countertops, gas cook range, plus plenty of cabinet space.
Family room has pretty mantel with fireplace and wall of windows. Master suite is split from secondary bedrooms for added privacy. Master bedroom is huge with windows overlooking back patio. Master bath has dual sinks, soaking tub, separate shower, large walk-in closet.
Large backyard with open patio perfect for entertaining! Paloma Creek offers 4 swimming pools with kiddy water parks, 3 Clubhouses, parks, dog park, and two gyms within the community.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,795, Security Deposit: $1,795, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 701 Partridge Drive have any available units?
701 Partridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Paloma Creek, TX.
What amenities does 701 Partridge Drive have?
Some of 701 Partridge Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 701 Partridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
701 Partridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 701 Partridge Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 701 Partridge Drive is pet friendly.
Does 701 Partridge Drive offer parking?
No, 701 Partridge Drive does not offer parking.
Does 701 Partridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 701 Partridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 701 Partridge Drive have a pool?
Yes, 701 Partridge Drive has a pool.
Does 701 Partridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 701 Partridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 701 Partridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 701 Partridge Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 701 Partridge Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 701 Partridge Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

