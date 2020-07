Amenities

dishwasher garage walk in closets fireplace microwave bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Fabulous well maintained home in the master planned community of Paloma Creek North with a 2 car garage, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, formal dining, huge living area with corner brick wood burning fireplace, huge walk-in pantry, breakfast area, kitchen is open to living area, lots of cabinet and counter space, large master bedroom with walk-in closet, master bath with double vanity, garden tub and separate shower. Short walking distance to elementary, middle and high school.