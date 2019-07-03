All apartments in Paloma Creek
1609 Cardinal Way
1609 Cardinal Way

1609 Cardinal Way · No Longer Available
Location

1609 Cardinal Way, Paloma Creek, TX 76227

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1609 Cardinal Way Available 08/09/19 Spacious 1 story in Family Friendly Neighborhood - Spacious 1 story, 4 bedroom, 2 bath with formal living, family room, and split bedrooms. Large kitchen with plenty of cabinets and island. Fenced yard with covered patio and sprinkler system. Family friendly neighborhood with 4 pools, parks, jogging paths, and workout facilities. Pets on case by case basis. $600 pet deposit ($300 non-refundable). $45 application fee. $125 one time admin fee upon approval. Apply on line at www.legacy380.com. Tenants must verify all information.

(RLNE2537473)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1609 Cardinal Way have any available units?
1609 Cardinal Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Paloma Creek, TX.
What amenities does 1609 Cardinal Way have?
Some of 1609 Cardinal Way's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1609 Cardinal Way currently offering any rent specials?
1609 Cardinal Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1609 Cardinal Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 1609 Cardinal Way is pet friendly.
Does 1609 Cardinal Way offer parking?
No, 1609 Cardinal Way does not offer parking.
Does 1609 Cardinal Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1609 Cardinal Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1609 Cardinal Way have a pool?
Yes, 1609 Cardinal Way has a pool.
Does 1609 Cardinal Way have accessible units?
No, 1609 Cardinal Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1609 Cardinal Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 1609 Cardinal Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1609 Cardinal Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 1609 Cardinal Way does not have units with air conditioning.

