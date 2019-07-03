Amenities

1609 Cardinal Way Available 08/09/19 Spacious 1 story in Family Friendly Neighborhood - Spacious 1 story, 4 bedroom, 2 bath with formal living, family room, and split bedrooms. Large kitchen with plenty of cabinets and island. Fenced yard with covered patio and sprinkler system. Family friendly neighborhood with 4 pools, parks, jogging paths, and workout facilities. Pets on case by case basis. $600 pet deposit ($300 non-refundable). $45 application fee. $125 one time admin fee upon approval. Apply on line at www.legacy380.com. Tenants must verify all information.



