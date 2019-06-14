All apartments in Paloma Creek
Last updated June 14 2019 at 1:58 PM

1512 Nightingale Drive

1512 Nightingale Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1512 Nightingale Drive, Paloma Creek, TX 76227

Gorgeous Must See!!
Move-in Ready home in PALOMA CREEK located just off Hwy 380! with very opened floor plan and vaulted ceiling.
Master bedroom is attached flex space for workout area, sitting, extra office, or nursery. Kitchen offers granite, stainless appliances with gas cooking. Extra large custom shaped eating bar for entertaining. Master bath offers separate sinks, large soaking tub and beautiful walk-in shower and large master closet.
Enjoy the Paloma Creek HOA amenities of pools, fitness facilities, bike trails, greenbelts and parks. HOA Fee will be paid by the Landlord.
Easy access to Denton, McKinney, Little Elm, Frisco & Dallas.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1512 Nightingale Drive have any available units?
1512 Nightingale Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Paloma Creek, TX.
What amenities does 1512 Nightingale Drive have?
Some of 1512 Nightingale Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1512 Nightingale Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1512 Nightingale Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1512 Nightingale Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1512 Nightingale Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Paloma Creek.
Does 1512 Nightingale Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1512 Nightingale Drive offers parking.
Does 1512 Nightingale Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1512 Nightingale Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1512 Nightingale Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1512 Nightingale Drive has a pool.
Does 1512 Nightingale Drive have accessible units?
No, 1512 Nightingale Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1512 Nightingale Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1512 Nightingale Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1512 Nightingale Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1512 Nightingale Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

