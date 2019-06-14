1512 Nightingale Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking pool garage

Gorgeous Must See!!

Move-in Ready home in PALOMA CREEK located just off Hwy 380! with very opened floor plan and vaulted ceiling.

Master bedroom is attached flex space for workout area, sitting, extra office, or nursery. Kitchen offers granite, stainless appliances with gas cooking. Extra large custom shaped eating bar for entertaining. Master bath offers separate sinks, large soaking tub and beautiful walk-in shower and large master closet.

Enjoy the Paloma Creek HOA amenities of pools, fitness facilities, bike trails, greenbelts and parks. HOA Fee will be paid by the Landlord.

Easy access to Denton, McKinney, Little Elm, Frisco & Dallas.