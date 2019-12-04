Rent Calculator
Home
/
Paloma Creek, TX
/
1249 Sandpiper
Last updated December 4 2019 at 10:30 AM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1249 Sandpiper
1249 Sandpiper Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1249 Sandpiper Drive, Paloma Creek, TX 76227
Amenities
pool
fireplace
microwave
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
oven
Property Amenities
pool
BACK TO GREENBELT. READY FOR MOVE-IN. OPEN FLOOR PLAN. 3 BEDROOMS AND 2 LIVING AREAS. RECENT PAINT AND FLOORING. COMMUNITY POOL, WALKING TRAIL. COME AND SEE!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1249 Sandpiper have any available units?
1249 Sandpiper doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Paloma Creek, TX
.
What amenities does 1249 Sandpiper have?
Some of 1249 Sandpiper's amenities include pool, fireplace, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1249 Sandpiper currently offering any rent specials?
1249 Sandpiper is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1249 Sandpiper pet-friendly?
No, 1249 Sandpiper is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Paloma Creek
.
Does 1249 Sandpiper offer parking?
No, 1249 Sandpiper does not offer parking.
Does 1249 Sandpiper have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1249 Sandpiper does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1249 Sandpiper have a pool?
Yes, 1249 Sandpiper has a pool.
Does 1249 Sandpiper have accessible units?
No, 1249 Sandpiper does not have accessible units.
Does 1249 Sandpiper have units with dishwashers?
No, 1249 Sandpiper does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1249 Sandpiper have units with air conditioning?
No, 1249 Sandpiper does not have units with air conditioning.
