1121 Shearwater Avenue

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This immaculate one story home in desired neighborhood of Paloma Creek features 3 bedrooms and 2 bath,large kitchen,ample counter space with a breakfast bar.spacious master bedroom with walk in closet and master bath.large family room and dining room,blinds on windows throughout the house.Large fenced backyard for entertaining, and play,covered patio with built in wooden bench and table.Great neighborhood with community amenities to enjoy.Close proximity to major Hwys.Pets are cosidered.