1121 Shearwater Avenue
1121 Shearwater Avenue

1121 Shearwater Avenue · No Longer Available
1121 Shearwater Avenue, Paloma Creek, TX 76227

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
microwave
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This immaculate one story home in desired neighborhood of Paloma Creek features 3 bedrooms and 2 bath,large kitchen,ample counter space with a breakfast bar.spacious master bedroom with walk in closet and master bath.large family room and dining room,blinds on windows throughout the house.Large fenced backyard for entertaining, and play,covered patio with built in wooden bench and table.Great neighborhood with community amenities to enjoy.Close proximity to major Hwys.Pets are cosidered.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Does 1121 Shearwater Avenue have any available units?
1121 Shearwater Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Paloma Creek, TX.
What amenities does 1121 Shearwater Avenue have?
Some of 1121 Shearwater Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1121 Shearwater Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1121 Shearwater Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1121 Shearwater Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1121 Shearwater Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1121 Shearwater Avenue offer parking?
No, 1121 Shearwater Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1121 Shearwater Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1121 Shearwater Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1121 Shearwater Avenue have a pool?
No, 1121 Shearwater Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1121 Shearwater Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1121 Shearwater Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1121 Shearwater Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1121 Shearwater Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 1121 Shearwater Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1121 Shearwater Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

