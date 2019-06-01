817 Silvermoon Drive

Amenities

Newly updated Gorgeous One Story Homes. 4,2,2 with French door study. Split Bedrooms. Brand new installed modern laminate floor in study, living, and hallways and upgraded carpet in all bedrooms. Fresh paint. Open floor plan with high ceiling. Beautiful kitchen with island, pendent light, granite counter top, under mount sink, upgraded 42 inch cabinets. Brand New SS gas range,microwave and dishwasher installed on April 2019. Master suite with Dbl sinks, garden tub, separate shower, and walk-in closet. Covered Patio with deck. Active community with pools, parks, playgrounds, amenity center, and more. Vacant, easy to schedule.