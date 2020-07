Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful home in Paloma Creek in Little Elm. Home has been updated with neutral paint throughout, granite in kitchens and baths, laminate flooring throughout, allergy friendly. Spacious living area with wood burning fireplace with formal dining and study. Kitchen features granite with island and lots of cabinets and counter space. Master suite located on the first floor has garden tub, separate shower and double vanity. Second floor has large living area and 4 bedrooms.