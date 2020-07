Amenities

Welcome to an open and airy home with plenty of room! Brand new carpet in this spacious home that has 4 bedrooms and 2 full baths. The kitchen opens up wide, nicely equipped with a gas stove, brand new microwave and brand new dishwasher. Also included is a huge sideboard that doubles up as an island, this will give you plenty of storage and prep space. 2 dining areas, lots of closets and a lush backyard to enjoy this fall! Don't miss out on this gem in Little Elm! Dryer included.