All apartments in Paloma Creek South
Find more places like 713 Lake Forest Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Paloma Creek South, TX
/
713 Lake Forest Trail
Last updated January 13 2020 at 8:49 AM

713 Lake Forest Trail

713 Lake Forest Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

713 Lake Forest Trail, Paloma Creek South, TX 75068

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
A well maintained hard to find single story home with 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms in highly sought after neighborhood of Paloma Creek in Little Elm+ This beautiful home is move-in ready a spacious family room, formal dining and a kitchen +Updated fixtures, granite c-tops, wooden floors, ceiling fans +Separate shower and garden tub in master +Covered patio with access to community pool, gym etc., +If you are in the market for a rental home in NORTH DALLAS this is a must see home!!!shower and garden tub in master +If you are in the market for a rental home in Little Elm, this is a must see home!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 713 Lake Forest Trail have any available units?
713 Lake Forest Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Paloma Creek South, TX.
What amenities does 713 Lake Forest Trail have?
Some of 713 Lake Forest Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 713 Lake Forest Trail currently offering any rent specials?
713 Lake Forest Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 713 Lake Forest Trail pet-friendly?
No, 713 Lake Forest Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Paloma Creek South.
Does 713 Lake Forest Trail offer parking?
Yes, 713 Lake Forest Trail offers parking.
Does 713 Lake Forest Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 713 Lake Forest Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 713 Lake Forest Trail have a pool?
Yes, 713 Lake Forest Trail has a pool.
Does 713 Lake Forest Trail have accessible units?
No, 713 Lake Forest Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 713 Lake Forest Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 713 Lake Forest Trail has units with dishwashers.
Does 713 Lake Forest Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 713 Lake Forest Trail does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXLittle Elm, TXProsper, TXThe Colony, TXCelina, TXAubrey, TXHickory Creek, TX
Corinth, TXPilot Point, TXFlower Mound, TXSanger, TXCoppell, TXAddison, TXSouthlake, TXFarmers Branch, TXKrum, TXFairview, TXAnna, TXRoanoke, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District