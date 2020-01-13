713 Lake Forest Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking pool

A well maintained hard to find single story home with 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms in highly sought after neighborhood of Paloma Creek in Little Elm+ This beautiful home is move-in ready a spacious family room, formal dining and a kitchen +Updated fixtures, granite c-tops, wooden floors, ceiling fans +Separate shower and garden tub in master +Covered patio with access to community pool, gym etc., +If you are in the market for a rental home in NORTH DALLAS this is a must see home!!!shower and garden tub in master +If you are in the market for a rental home in Little Elm, this is a must see home!!!