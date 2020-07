Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly new construction pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse pool bbq/grill new construction

2016 built one story elegant 4bd +study located close to new elementary and high school in sought after Paloma Creek. 10K upgrade. All titles except beds, SS appliances, granite counter top, stone accent back slash, backyard covered porch plus gas drop for outdoor barbecue! Double sink, recess and decorative lighting, desk area in kitchen and more! Awesome community pool, club house, parks, hiking trails and more! Buyer verify all info. Pet case by case.