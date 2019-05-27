Rent Calculator
Last updated May 27 2019 at 5:53 AM
607 Creekside Drive
607 Creekside Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
607 Creekside Drive, Paloma Creek South, TX 75068
Amenities
gym
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
gym
pool
Beautiful, True 4 Bed Plus Study! Kitchen Opens to Living Room! Quiet Street! 4 Pools, 2 Fitness Centers, and Trails! Superior Neighborhood!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 607 Creekside Drive have any available units?
607 Creekside Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Paloma Creek South, TX
.
What amenities does 607 Creekside Drive have?
Some of 607 Creekside Drive's amenities include gym, pool, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 607 Creekside Drive currently offering any rent specials?
607 Creekside Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 607 Creekside Drive pet-friendly?
No, 607 Creekside Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Paloma Creek South
.
Does 607 Creekside Drive offer parking?
No, 607 Creekside Drive does not offer parking.
Does 607 Creekside Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 607 Creekside Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 607 Creekside Drive have a pool?
Yes, 607 Creekside Drive has a pool.
Does 607 Creekside Drive have accessible units?
No, 607 Creekside Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 607 Creekside Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 607 Creekside Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 607 Creekside Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 607 Creekside Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
