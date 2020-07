Amenities

This home has an incredible open floor plan! Vaulted ceilings, decorative lighting,and beautiful granite. The master retreat has gorgeous bay windows and a large sitting area with endless possibilities. Fireplace is gas with decorative logs or can be wood burning as well. Frame-less shower in master. Fourth bedroom could be an office.This home sits on a corner lot with mature landscaping. This home is Green Certified.