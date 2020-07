Amenities

Beautiful stone&brick front home with 3 bedrooms plus study, ENERGY STAR home designed to save energy and lower utility bills. Quick access to Hwy 380, Dallas Tollway and I-35. Attractive features include open floor plan with big family & living area, breakfast bar, 2 inch blind, ceramic tile at wet area, covered patio, and more. Master bedroom is split from other bedrooms. Close to school. Enjoy the community facilities. Move-in Ready!