Home
/
Paloma Creek South, TX
/
2401 Sun Creek Drive
Last updated November 16 2019 at 7:06 AM

2401 Sun Creek Drive

2401 Sun Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2401 Sun Creek Drive, Paloma Creek South, TX 75068

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
PALOMA CREEK!!!!! Single story house on a corner Lot located in Little Elm with Denton ISD. It has 3 bedroom split with 2 full baths and a nice study with French door. Beautiful hardwood flooring in entry, study, kitchen, breakfast and family room where the bedrooms has carpets and tiles in bathrooms. Spacious kitchen features stainless steel appliances, granite, 42-inch cabinet, tile backsplash and gas cooktop. Extra large corner tub in master bathroom. Well maintained backyard secured with wooden fence. Playground right across the street and community pool nearby.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2401 Sun Creek Drive have any available units?
2401 Sun Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Paloma Creek South, TX.
What amenities does 2401 Sun Creek Drive have?
Some of 2401 Sun Creek Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2401 Sun Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2401 Sun Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2401 Sun Creek Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2401 Sun Creek Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Paloma Creek South.
Does 2401 Sun Creek Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2401 Sun Creek Drive offers parking.
Does 2401 Sun Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2401 Sun Creek Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2401 Sun Creek Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2401 Sun Creek Drive has a pool.
Does 2401 Sun Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 2401 Sun Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2401 Sun Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2401 Sun Creek Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2401 Sun Creek Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2401 Sun Creek Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

