2401 Sun Creek Drive

PALOMA CREEK!!!!! Single story house on a corner Lot located in Little Elm with Denton ISD. It has 3 bedroom split with 2 full baths and a nice study with French door. Beautiful hardwood flooring in entry, study, kitchen, breakfast and family room where the bedrooms has carpets and tiles in bathrooms. Spacious kitchen features stainless steel appliances, granite, 42-inch cabinet, tile backsplash and gas cooktop. Extra large corner tub in master bathroom. Well maintained backyard secured with wooden fence. Playground right across the street and community pool nearby.