Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage media room

Holiday Home in Paloma Creek near the lake with many upgrades! This 2 story floor plan features a brick & stone elevation and inside you will find 4 large bedrooms while the master bedroom has a sitting area, 2.5 baths, game & media rooms, spacious living room & 2 car garage! 3 cm Granite countertop with an island in the center, stainless steel appliances, warm designer colors, garden tub & much more! One minute walk to lake park.