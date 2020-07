1829 Rosson Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

NESTLED IN THE HIGHLY SOUGHT AFTER, FAMILY FRIENDLY COMMUNITY OF PALOMA CREEK. THIS BEAUTIFUL 1 STORY HOME HAS AN AWESOME SPLIT BEDROOM FLOOR PLAN. USE THE FRONT ROOM AS FORMAL DINING OR 2ND LIVING AREA. LARGE OFFICE WITH FRENCH DOORS. THE SPACIOUS MASTER BEDROOM, WITH A HUGE WALK IN CLOSET, FEATURES A GORGEOUS BATHROOM WITH STAND ALONE SHOWER AND SEPARATE LUXURIOUS JETTED TUB, SEPARATE VANITIES, DUAL SINKS AND PLENTY OF STORAGE. IN THE LARGE KITCHEN YOU HAVE AN ABUNDANT AMOUNT OF CABINETS, A GAS STOVE AND CORIAN COUNTERS WITH AN UNDER MOUNTED SINK AND BREAKFAST BAR NEXT TO THE DINING AND LIVING AREA FOR THE OPEN CONCEPT YOU HAVE BEEN LOOKING FOR. THE OTHER 3 BEDROOMS ARE DOWN THE HALL WITH A SHARED FULL BATH.