1721 Lake Way Drive

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave walk in closets Property Amenities pool

Available May 15th or sooner. No Housing Vouchers. Spacious home offering a community pool and jogging trail in subdivision. Spacious living room with decorative fireplace, formal dining room, kitchen with breakfast nook overlooking the living room. Split bedrooms, large master bedroom with walk in closet, garden tub, stand up shower. Property information, utilities and schools are the responsibility of the tenant. No Shows until the current tenants vacate May 1st. Feel free to view the 3D virtual tour.