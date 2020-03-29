All apartments in Paloma Creek South
Last updated March 29 2020 at 2:51 AM

1721 Lake Way Drive

1721 Lake Way Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1721 Lake Way Drive, Paloma Creek South, TX 75068

Available May 15th or sooner. No Housing Vouchers. Spacious home offering a community pool and jogging trail in subdivision. Spacious living room with decorative fireplace, formal dining room, kitchen with breakfast nook overlooking the living room. Split bedrooms, large master bedroom with walk in closet, garden tub, stand up shower. Property information, utilities and schools are the responsibility of the tenant. No Shows until the current tenants vacate May 1st. Feel free to view the 3D virtual tour.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1721 Lake Way Drive have any available units?
1721 Lake Way Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Paloma Creek South, TX.
What amenities does 1721 Lake Way Drive have?
Some of 1721 Lake Way Drive's amenities include dishwasher, walk in closets, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1721 Lake Way Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1721 Lake Way Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1721 Lake Way Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1721 Lake Way Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Paloma Creek South.
Does 1721 Lake Way Drive offer parking?
No, 1721 Lake Way Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1721 Lake Way Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1721 Lake Way Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1721 Lake Way Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1721 Lake Way Drive has a pool.
Does 1721 Lake Way Drive have accessible units?
No, 1721 Lake Way Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1721 Lake Way Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1721 Lake Way Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1721 Lake Way Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1721 Lake Way Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

