1716 Kittyhawk Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking playground pool garage

Booming area! Immaculate, executive feel 3 bedroom w with study or gameroom and 2 bath, open floor plan w huge family area, stacked formals and covered porch. Features wood floors, tall ceilings, architectural arches and custom paint. Great Kitchen w 42in cabinets, flat top stainless oven, island and lots of counter space. Master suite has separate shower, garden tub, dual sinks and great walk in closet. Close to schools, shopping, and quick access to Hwy 380, Tollway, and 35. Community has 3 swimming pools, play grounds, and bike trails. Move in ready!