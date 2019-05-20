All apartments in Paloma Creek South
1629 ZEBRA FINCH

1629 Zebra Finch Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1629 Zebra Finch Drive, Paloma Creek South, TX 75068

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
walk in closets
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
game room
pool
4 bedroom Horizon built Home in Paloma Creek. Features engineered hardwood floors thru foyer, study & game room. Open kitchen features large island, granite counter tops with gas cooktop. Large first floor master has raised tray ceiling and tile floor master bath with divided sinks, large vanity cabinetry, & separate tile shower & Texas size closet. 2nd floor features 3 bedrooms with walk-in closets & spacious game room with wood floors.Neighborhood hike and bike trails wrap all the way around neighborhood. 4 community pools with kiddy parks, 3 club houses and amenity centers, parks, and ball fields. Need a day notice to show

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

