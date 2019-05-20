1629 ZEBRA FINCH

Amenities

4 bedroom Horizon built Home in Paloma Creek. Features engineered hardwood floors thru foyer, study & game room. Open kitchen features large island, granite counter tops with gas cooktop. Large first floor master has raised tray ceiling and tile floor master bath with divided sinks, large vanity cabinetry, & separate tile shower & Texas size closet. 2nd floor features 3 bedrooms with walk-in closets & spacious game room with wood floors.Neighborhood hike and bike trails wrap all the way around neighborhood. 4 community pools with kiddy parks, 3 club houses and amenity centers, parks, and ball fields. Need a day notice to show