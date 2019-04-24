All apartments in Paloma Creek South
Last updated April 24 2019 at 1:42 PM

1629 Megan Creek Drive

1629 Megan Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1629 Megan Creek Drive, Paloma Creek South, TX 75068

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
An inviting entry leads to the open living, dining and kitchen areas. Light shines through the living and dining rooms highlighting the custom window trims. The kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances with a gorgeous stand alone island. Inviting and relaxing the master, with large walk-in closet, has plenty of room to spare! The upgraded patio features large garden beds among a wide backyard situated with a tree lined view. This wonderful 1 story sits on a corner lot at the top of the Megan Creek cul-de-sac leading to lake views and a walk bike trail. Both the park and pool, with gym access, are a quick stroll up the street. It's truly a perfect home for every stage of life! New paint 2019.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1629 Megan Creek Drive have any available units?
1629 Megan Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Paloma Creek South, TX.
What amenities does 1629 Megan Creek Drive have?
Some of 1629 Megan Creek Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1629 Megan Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1629 Megan Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1629 Megan Creek Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1629 Megan Creek Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Paloma Creek South.
Does 1629 Megan Creek Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1629 Megan Creek Drive offers parking.
Does 1629 Megan Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1629 Megan Creek Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1629 Megan Creek Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1629 Megan Creek Drive has a pool.
Does 1629 Megan Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 1629 Megan Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1629 Megan Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1629 Megan Creek Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1629 Megan Creek Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1629 Megan Creek Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

