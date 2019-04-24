1629 Megan Creek Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking pool garage

An inviting entry leads to the open living, dining and kitchen areas. Light shines through the living and dining rooms highlighting the custom window trims. The kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances with a gorgeous stand alone island. Inviting and relaxing the master, with large walk-in closet, has plenty of room to spare! The upgraded patio features large garden beds among a wide backyard situated with a tree lined view. This wonderful 1 story sits on a corner lot at the top of the Megan Creek cul-de-sac leading to lake views and a walk bike trail. Both the park and pool, with gym access, are a quick stroll up the street. It's truly a perfect home for every stage of life! New paint 2019.