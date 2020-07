Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Very well maintained 3 BR Pulte-Centex home in fabulous Paloma Creek and Denton ISD. Open floor plan, the island kitchen has granite counters, 42 in. cabinets. Back yard is great for entertaining--18 X 7 covered patio along with a two-level deck and nearly 350 of deck space. Just minutes from the tollway, 20 minutes to Stonebriar Mall