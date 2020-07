Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage

Well kept 2-story, 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home with study in Paloma Creek. Home features split bedrooms, large master retreat with 2 walk-in closets, master bath has separate shower and tub, dual sinks. All bedrooms upstairs. Kitchen overlooks generous sized family room and backyard. Take advantage of the covered patio, or community amenities including 4 pools, 3 clubhouses, parks, hiking and biking trails, and access to Lake Lewisville.