Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage walk in closets gym

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities gym parking playground pool garage

Stunning 3 bedroom home with high ceilings, art niches & archways leading into open, spacious family living area, fireplace, and all granite kitchen with black appliances. Master bedroom with garden tub, separate shower & giant walk in closet is split from the other two bedrooms. Utility room off garage includes a mud room. Can easily walk to playground, jogging trails, community pool and fitness center in this outstanding neighborhood.